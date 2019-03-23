|
|
ADELINE LOUISE LIBBIS
(ADA)
12 May 1936 - 17 March 2019
Much loved wife of Reg (dec).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Neil and Deb, Terry and Sue, Brett and Nang.
Cherished Nan of Russell, Kylie, Jordan,
Jake, Pheobe, Nicole and Emily.
Great-grandmother of Madison and Imogen.
Peacefully sleeping.
The funeral service for Ada will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
25 March 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019