Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes THORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes THORN


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Agnes THORN Obituary
THORN (Angus) Agnes AGNES (NAN) HANNAH THORN

(Nee: Angus)



16 November 1926 - 27 April 2019



Much loved and missed wife of Gerry.

Dearly loved mother of Alastair and Stuart.

Mother-in-law of Gillian.

Grandmother of Gavin, Matthew and Alex.

Aunt to Fiona, Ian, Morag,

Nicholas and Mark.



Now resting in peace.



Nan's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the nursing and medical staff of ward 11b, Canberra Hospital for their care and attention during her final weeks.



Nan will be privately cremated

on Tuesday 7 May 2019.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.