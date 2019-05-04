|
|
THORN (Angus) Agnes AGNES (NAN) HANNAH THORN
(Nee: Angus)
16 November 1926 - 27 April 2019
Much loved and missed wife of Gerry.
Dearly loved mother of Alastair and Stuart.
Mother-in-law of Gillian.
Grandmother of Gavin, Matthew and Alex.
Aunt to Fiona, Ian, Morag,
Nicholas and Mark.
Now resting in peace.
Nan's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the nursing and medical staff of ward 11b, Canberra Hospital for their care and attention during her final weeks.
Nan will be privately cremated
on Tuesday 7 May 2019.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019