AIDAN WILLIAMSON
16 September 1992 - 29 March 2011
Forever young.
Forever in our hearts
Eight years ago you were taken from us. We lost our loving, caring, beautiful son, brother and uncle.
As the days go by it does not get any easier to live without you. We think of you and miss you every day.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us everyday
Unseen, unheard, but always near
Still loved, still missed and very dear
Loved and never forgotten by
Mum, Dad, Tash, Andrew, Mic,
Rach, Ash, Tom, Lily,
Cletus (in heaven) and Delilah.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 29, 2019