Alan DE ZILVA

Alan DE ZILVA Obituary
ALAN de ZILVA

Passed away peacefully

on 18 June 2019



Beloved and loving husband of Grace.

Much loved father and father-in-law

of Andrew, Aaron and Rei.

Doting grandfather of Anna.



A life well lived, well loved

and well remembered

Till we meet again



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of Alan will be celebrated in

St Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Avenue, Forrest on

Friday, 5 July 2019,

commencing at 10am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
