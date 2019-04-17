|
|
HANBRIDGE Alan John ALAN JOHN HANBRIDGE
1 November 1946 - 14 April 2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by his loving family
Loved and loving husband of Elaine.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Kylie and Damien, Shannon,
Chris and Cassandra, and Matt.
Treasured Pop of Amy, Tamika, Joshua,
Lachlan, Leighana and Nathaniel.
Son of Clem and Celie (both dec).
Brother of Pam, Betty, Steve and Maree.
A celebration of the life of Alan
will be held in the Gold Creek Chapel
17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls
on THURSDAY 18th April 2019
commencing at 2pm.
At the conclusion of the service burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers donations can be
made to the Vietnam Veterans and
Veterans Federation.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 17, 2019