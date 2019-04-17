Home
Alan John HANBRIDGE


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
1 November 1946 - 14 April 2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded

by his loving family



Loved and loving husband of Elaine.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Kylie and Damien, Shannon,

Chris and Cassandra, and Matt.

Treasured Pop of Amy, Tamika, Joshua,

Lachlan, Leighana and Nathaniel.

Son of Clem and Celie (both dec).

Brother of Pam, Betty, Steve and Maree.



A celebration of the life of Alan

will be held in the Gold Creek Chapel

17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls

on THURSDAY 18th April 2019

commencing at 2pm.



At the conclusion of the service burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers donations can be

made to the Vietnam Veterans and

Veterans Federation.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 17, 2019
