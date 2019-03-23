Home
Alan Williams

Alan Williams Obituary


ALAN BERNARD WILLIAMS

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday
20th of March 2019 aged 69.

Dearly loved father of Debbie, Shannon
and Rebecca (dec).
Father-in-law of Dave, Trevor and Adam.
Adored grandfather (Grumpy) of Brooklyn,
Jeneva, Cooper, Talon, Logan,
Oliver and Jessica.

The funeral service to celebrate Alan's life
will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park
Crematorium, 65 Sandford Street Mitchell
on THURSDAY, 28th March 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.

Always remembered and never forgotton.
He is now at peace and reunited with his
darling daughter Rebecca again.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
