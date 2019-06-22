Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Aldo D'AMICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aldo D'AMICO

Obituary Condolences

Aldo D'AMICO Obituary
ALDO D'AMICO



Born in Duronia, Italy, 1 February 1928.

Passed away peacefully in Canberra,

12 June 2019.



Beloved Husband of Gaetanina.

Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of

Antonio, Adriano, Carmela and Paola.

Treasured Nonno of Stephan, Marco,

Grace, Dorothea and Dorian.



Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Aldo,

will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,

Murphy St, Pearce on TUESDAY

25 June 2019 commencing at 11.00am.



The funeral will leave at the conclusion

of Mass for interment in

Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum,

Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.



A heart felt thank you to all the staff at

St Andrews Village for their care

of Aldo over many years.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.