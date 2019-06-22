|
ALDO D'AMICO
Born in Duronia, Italy, 1 February 1928.
Passed away peacefully in Canberra,
12 June 2019.
Beloved Husband of Gaetanina.
Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of
Antonio, Adriano, Carmela and Paola.
Treasured Nonno of Stephan, Marco,
Grace, Dorothea and Dorian.
Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Aldo,
will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
Murphy St, Pearce on TUESDAY
25 June 2019 commencing at 11.00am.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion
of Mass for interment in
Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum,
Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.
A heart felt thank you to all the staff at
St Andrews Village for their care
of Aldo over many years.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019