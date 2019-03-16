|
|
ALEKSANDRA EUGENIA KOZIOL
19 January 1923 - 15 February 2019
Passed away peacefully in her sleep,
aged 96.
I know that my redeemer liveth
Beloved wife of Adolf (dec.).
Much loved mother of Theresa, Bozena and Daniel, and a very special aunt to Lucy, together with their families
Adored Babcia of grandchildren Jemina, Elyse, Niels, and Amea, and nephews Murray and Adrian, together with their families.
Pra Babcia, to her great-grandchildren, Iris, Pearl, Jasmin, Vivienne and Emily.
A graveside service for Aleksandra will be held in the Seventh Day Adventist section of the Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street Phillip on FRIDAY, 29 March 2019 commencing at 2.00 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019