SOWARD Alex ALEX SOWARD
16 January 1959 - 8 May 2019
Beloved son of Connie (dec).
Forever in the hearts of his brothers and
sisters Wayne (dec), Dion, Kay (dec),
Betty, Mark, Robert (dec), Vicki
and brother-in-law Peter.
Loved and forever cherished uncle of
Patrice, Jennifer (dec), Lauren, Jamie,
Natalie, Latisha-Lee and Peter James Junior.
Adored and treasured great-uncle of
Tahalianna and Manoa.
Will be sadly missed by all his extended family.
A special smile, a special face,
A piece of our heart we can never replace.
You will always be in our hearts.
The funeral service for Alex will be held at the Church of Christ, corner of Launceston Street and Melrose Drive, Lyons on Wednesday,
15 May 2019, commencing at 11:30 am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019