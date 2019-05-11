Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex SOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex SOWARD


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Alex SOWARD Obituary
SOWARD Alex ALEX SOWARD

16 January 1959 - 8 May 2019



Beloved son of Connie (dec).

Forever in the hearts of his brothers and

sisters Wayne (dec), Dion, Kay (dec),

Betty, Mark, Robert (dec), Vicki

and brother-in-law Peter.

Loved and forever cherished uncle of

Patrice, Jennifer (dec), Lauren, Jamie,

Natalie, Latisha-Lee and Peter James Junior.

Adored and treasured great-uncle of

Tahalianna and Manoa.

Will be sadly missed by all his extended family.



A special smile, a special face,

A piece of our heart we can never replace.

You will always be in our hearts.



The funeral service for Alex will be held at the Church of Christ, corner of Launceston Street and Melrose Drive, Lyons on Wednesday,

15 May 2019, commencing at 11:30 am.

Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.