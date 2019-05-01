|
|
ALEXANDRA DAVEY
17 AUGUST 1954 - 22 APRIL 2019
It is with the deepest sadness that
we announce the passing of Alexandra.
Beloved partner of Gary,
mother of Sam and Sal, Tom and Vee,
stepmother of Emma and Hamish.
Sadly missed by all her extended family.
A service for Alexandra is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street Mitchell on Friday
10 May 2019 at 1:30pm.
No flowers by request,
in lieu a donation may be made to
The Canberra Hospital Foundation.
Envelopes will be made available.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019