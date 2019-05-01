Home
Alexandra DAVEY


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Alexandra DAVEY Obituary
ALEXANDRA DAVEY

17 AUGUST 1954 - 22 APRIL 2019



It is with the deepest sadness that

we announce the passing of Alexandra.

Beloved partner of Gary,

mother of Sam and Sal, Tom and Vee,

stepmother of Emma and Hamish.

Sadly missed by all her extended family.



A service for Alexandra is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street Mitchell on Friday

10 May 2019 at 1:30pm.



No flowers by request,

in lieu a donation may be made to

The Canberra Hospital Foundation.

Envelopes will be made available.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019
