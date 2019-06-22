Home
ALFIO LICCIARDELLO

6 July 1964 - 11 June 2019



Beloved partner of Jen.

Adored and devoted father of

Melissa, Anna-Maria and Taylor.

Cherished Nuno of his grandchildren.

Much loved brother of Rasma, Harald,

Arno, Venera, Sebastiano and Salvatore.



The funeral service for Alfio will be held

in the Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Wednesday,

26 June 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
