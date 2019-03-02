Home
ALICE HELM CULLEN
5 March 1919 - 19 February 2019

Died peacefully in her 100th year.

A very special lady, loved and respected by
all who knew her. She lived a full and Christian
life and enhanced the communities of
Gosford, Coleambally and Bungendore.

Family was her life; husband Allan (dec);
children Jan (dec), Redmond (dec) Gavin
and Ron and their spouses Dianne and
Nerida, her four grandchildren and
twelve great-grandchildren; her brother
and sisters and their off-spring;
and the wider family.

So ably assisted during her last days by staff at Holy Spirit aged care, Dubbo.

Alice's funeral is to be held in St Phillip's
Anglican Church, Butmaroo Street,
Bungendore on Friday, 8 March 2019,
commencing at 11.30 am.
Private cremation.

A wonderful woman.
She gave much more than she took.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019
