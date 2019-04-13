|
DAN (Walker) Alice Josephine (Josie) ALICE JOSEPHINE DAN
(JOSIE)
Aged 100
Passed away peacefully at home with family and friends on 7 April 2019.
Dearly loved wife of William (dec).
Beloved Mother to Cheryl,
Jo-Ann, Craig, Lesley.
Step-mother to Ralph.
Mother-in-law to Clive (dec),
John, Tina and Rob.
Cherished Grandmother and
Great-grandmother, Aunt and Great-aunt.
Loyal friend and inspiration to many
Forever our Golden Girl.
A Funeral service to celebrate the life
of Alice will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium.
65 Sandford Street Mitchell ACT
on MONDAY 15th April 2019
commencing at 3 PM.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019