Alice Josephine (Josie) DAN


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Alice Josephine (Josie) DAN Obituary
DAN (Walker) Alice Josephine (Josie) ALICE JOSEPHINE DAN

(JOSIE)

Aged 100

Passed away peacefully at home with family and friends on 7 April 2019.



Dearly loved wife of William (dec).

Beloved Mother to Cheryl,

Jo-Ann, Craig, Lesley.

Step-mother to Ralph.

Mother-in-law to Clive (dec),

John, Tina and Rob.

Cherished Grandmother and

Great-grandmother, Aunt and Great-aunt.



Loyal friend and inspiration to many

Forever our Golden Girl.



A Funeral service to celebrate the life

of Alice will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium.

65 Sandford Street Mitchell ACT

on MONDAY 15th April 2019

commencing at 3 PM.

.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
