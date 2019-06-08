|
|
ALVA MAY SIEBERT
6 March 1928 - 5 June 2019
Beloved wife of 72 years to Ron.
Much loved mother of Pat, Ron and Janelle.
Adored grandmother of Jade, Lesley,
Jenny, Jess, and loving great-grandmother
of Saige, Layla and Ivy.
Will be sadly missed by her sisters
Merle and Laurie.
Much loved and greatly missed.
The funeral service for Alva will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
12 June 2019, commencing at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019