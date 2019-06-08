Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Alva SIEBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva SIEBERT

Obituary Condolences

Alva SIEBERT Obituary
ALVA MAY SIEBERT

6 March 1928 - 5 June 2019



Beloved wife of 72 years to Ron.

Much loved mother of Pat, Ron and Janelle.

Adored grandmother of Jade, Lesley,

Jenny, Jess, and loving great-grandmother

of Saige, Layla and Ivy.

Will be sadly missed by her sisters

Merle and Laurie.



Much loved and greatly missed.



The funeral service for Alva will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

12 June 2019, commencing at 3 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to the Salvation Army.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.