Home
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW PANTELI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW PANTELI

Obituary Condolences

ANDREW PANTELI Obituary
Andrew Panteli Aged 93 Formerly of Canberra, late of St Basil's Randwick Beloved husband of Corinna, cherished father of Christina and Hellen, father-in-law, Pappou and great Pappou. Will be sadly missed. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 31 March 2019. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Andrew's funeral service to be held at St Michael's Greek Orthodox Church, 49-59 Holtermann St, Crows Nest NSW on Thursday 4th April commencing at 10:30am to be followed by a burial at Macquarie Park Cemetery, Cnr of Delhi Road and Plassey Road, North Ryde, commencing at 12:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.