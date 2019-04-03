|
Andrew Panteli Aged 93 Formerly of Canberra, late of St Basil's Randwick Beloved husband of Corinna, cherished father of Christina and Hellen, father-in-law, Pappou and great Pappou. Will be sadly missed. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 31 March 2019. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Andrew's funeral service to be held at St Michael's Greek Orthodox Church, 49-59 Holtermann St, Crows Nest NSW on Thursday 4th April commencing at 10:30am to be followed by a burial at Macquarie Park Cemetery, Cnr of Delhi Road and Plassey Road, North Ryde, commencing at 12:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 3, 2019