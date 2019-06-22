|
|
ANGELINA DE PASQUALE
Mieabella, Eclano, Avellino, Italy
19 January 1920
Canberra, Australia 18 June 2019
Beloved wife of Giovanni (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Rosa and Cosmo, Frank and Cheryl,
Gino and Pam, Jack and Cathy.
Loved and adored by her 10 grandchildren,
19 great grandchildren,
13 great great grandchildren.
Our heartfelt thanks to Dr Kathryn Horan,
and a very special thank you to the nurses,
staff and carers at Jindalee for
making her life and her passing very easy.
Requiem Mass for Angelina will be
offered at St Christopher's Cathedral,
Canberra Avenue Forrest on
Monday 1 July 2019 commencing at 1:30pm
Interment will follow at
Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum,
Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from June 22 to June 26, 2019