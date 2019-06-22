Home
Angelina DE PASQUALE


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Angelina DE PASQUALE Obituary
ANGELINA DE PASQUALE

Mieabella, Eclano, Avellino, Italy

19 January 1920

Canberra, Australia 18 June 2019



Beloved wife of Giovanni (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Rosa and Cosmo, Frank and Cheryl,

Gino and Pam, Jack and Cathy.

Loved and adored by her 10 grandchildren,

19 great grandchildren,

13 great great grandchildren.



Our heartfelt thanks to Dr Kathryn Horan,

and a very special thank you to the nurses,

staff and carers at Jindalee for

making her life and her passing very easy.



Requiem Mass for Angelina will be

offered at St Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Avenue Forrest on

Monday 1 July 2019 commencing at 1:30pm



Interment will follow at

Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum,

Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times from June 22 to June 26, 2019
