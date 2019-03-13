|
|
ANGELO ALBERTO THOMAS
(Tornusciolo)
20 September 1919 - 10 March 2019
Peacefully in his 100th year.
Loving husband of Rosa for 50 years.
Loved father of
Lina, Joy, Roberto, Anna, Lorenzo
and their partners.
Loved Nonno of all his
grandchildren, great-grandchildren,
great-great-grandchildren and
by all the extended family.
Rosary will be recited in the
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
Sunday evening at 6:30 pm.
Requiem Mass will be held for Angelo at
St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,
Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on
Monday, 18 March 2019, at 10 am.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019