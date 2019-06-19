Home
Ann Elizabeth KAVUNENEKO


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ann Elizabeth KAVUNENEKO Obituary
ANN ELIZABETH KAVUNENKO

'Betty'

3 April 1930 - 14 June 2019



Beloved daughter of Edward and Ella Dullard

and sister of Margaret, Bill and Dorothy.

Dearly loved mother of Nina, Andrew,

Clare, Petra and Linda,

grandma of Jamie, Shultz, Adrian,

Jessie and Zhenia,

great-grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend.



Remembered with love.



Special thanks to the staff at Goodwin Ainslie

for their loving care.



A service for Betty will be held in the

Tobin Brothers Chapel,

75 Canberra Ave, Kingston

on THURSDAY 20 June 2019

commencing at 9.45am.



Private cremation



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
