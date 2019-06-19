|
|
ANN ELIZABETH KAVUNENKO
'Betty'
3 April 1930 - 14 June 2019
Beloved daughter of Edward and Ella Dullard
and sister of Margaret, Bill and Dorothy.
Dearly loved mother of Nina, Andrew,
Clare, Petra and Linda,
grandma of Jamie, Shultz, Adrian,
Jessie and Zhenia,
great-grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend.
Remembered with love.
Special thanks to the staff at Goodwin Ainslie
for their loving care.
A service for Betty will be held in the
Tobin Brothers Chapel,
75 Canberra Ave, Kingston
on THURSDAY 20 June 2019
commencing at 9.45am.
Private cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019