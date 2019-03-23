Home
ANN THERESE MOLLOY
4 February 1960 - 9 March 2019

Passed away suddenly at home.

Loving daughter of
Des and Dorothy Molloy (both deceased).
Dear sister of Clare, Gemma and Mary-Louise.
Much loved aunt to
Alanna, Nick, Brendan and Sami.

Forever in our hearts

Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Ann will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Namatjira Drive, Waramanga on Tuesday, 26 March 2019
commencing at 10:30am.

Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
