ANN PUGLISI

ANN PUGLISI In Memoriam
ANN PUGLISI 21 July 1935 - 16 May 2018 God saw you getting tired from trying hard to stay, though this was not to be. For many days he held your hand, then gently put his arms around you and whispered "Come to me". A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best. Our lives will never be the same without you, we miss you every day. Love Tony, Kim, Mandy, Donna, Gai and families.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2019
