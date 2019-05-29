|
|
PISCIOTTA Anna ANNA PISCIOTTA
Aged 80
Born 5 October 1938 in Viggiano, Italy.
Died 27 May 2019 in Canberra, Australia.
Wife of Joseph Pisciotta.
Mother of Paul, Johnny (Dec),
Vincent, Johnny and Robert (Dec).
Grandmother of Bradley, Joseph,
Michael, Jason and Naomi.
Our thanks to all the staff at
Kalparrin Home, Calvary Public and
Private Hospitals for their help
over these last 6 months.
May You Rest In Peace and
Perpetual Light Shine Upon You.
God Bless.
Requiem Mass for the repose
of the soul of Anna will be celebrated in
St John the Apostle Catholic Church,
Corner of Chave and Blackham Streets,
Holt on Friday, 31 May 2019,
commencing at 10:00 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019