Aged 80



Born 5 October 1938 in Viggiano, Italy.

Died 27 May 2019 in Canberra, Australia.



Wife of Joseph Pisciotta.

Mother of Paul, Johnny (Dec),

Vincent, Johnny and Robert (Dec).

Grandmother of Bradley, Joseph,

Michael, Jason and Naomi.



Our thanks to all the staff at

Kalparrin Home, Calvary Public and

Private Hospitals for their help

over these last 6 months.



May You Rest In Peace and

Perpetual Light Shine Upon You.

God Bless.



Requiem Mass for the repose

of the soul of Anna will be celebrated in

St John the Apostle Catholic Church,

Corner of Chave and Blackham Streets,

Holt on Friday, 31 May 2019,

commencing at 10:00 am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019
