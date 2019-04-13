Home
Anne CARPENTER


1937 - 2019
Anne CARPENTER Obituary
CARPENTER Anne



Passed away peacefully at

St Andrew's Village, Hughes on

30 March 2019, aged 82 years.

Formerly from Yass.



Loved sister of Doreen, Noel, Ken and Fred

(all deceased).



A great valued parishioner and friend

to All Saints Ainslie Church.



Will be sadly missed.



The funeral service for Anne will be held

at Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,

Cowper Street, Ainslie on Monday,

15 April 2019, commencing at 1 pm.

Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
