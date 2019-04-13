|
|
CARPENTER Anne ANNE CARPENTER
Passed away peacefully at
St Andrew's Village, Hughes on
30 March 2019, aged 82 years.
Formerly from Yass.
Loved sister of Doreen, Noel, Ken and Fred
(all deceased).
A great valued parishioner and friend
to All Saints Ainslie Church.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service for Anne will be held
at Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,
Cowper Street, Ainslie on Monday,
15 April 2019, commencing at 1 pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019