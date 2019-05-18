|
ANNE CATHERINE SHERIDAN The Death has occurred of Mrs Anne Catherine Sheridan better known as Nancie. Passed away peacefully on 13th May 2019 in Boorowa, N.S.W. Much loved wife of Patrick (deceased). Devoted mother and mother in law of Anne & Lawrence Quilkey, Peter & Lydia Sheridan and Rosemary & Peter Buckley. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 13. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Aged 97 Years Rest in Peace A Catholic graveside service to celebrate Nancie's life will be held on Tuesday 21st May 2019, in the Boorowa Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019