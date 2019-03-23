Home
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
ST BRIGID'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
WILLIAM STREET
ANTHONIUS MARIA "TONY" SEESINK

SEESINK
ANTHONIUS MARIA "TONY"
Passed away peacefully
after a long illness
19th March 2019
Late of Raymond Terrace, NSW
Aged 71 Years
Dearly loved husband of SHARON. Much loved father of BENJAMIN, DANIELLE, LUKE, STEPHEN, MARK, and OLIVIA. Loving father-in-law, grandfather and brother of his family.
The relatives and friends of TONY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace, NSW on MONDAY 25th March 2019 at 10:30am, then for burial at Raymond Terrace Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
