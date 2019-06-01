Home
ANTHONY RICHARD BARRETT


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
ANTHONY RICHARD BARRETT Obituary
Lieutenant Commander (Rtd) ANTHONY RICHARD BENNETT "Tony" 10 October 1932 - 27 May 2019 Beloved husband of Gwen (dec). Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Ian and Lyndal. Adored Granddad of Steven, Natalie and Aaron, and Great-Granddad of Jackson, Caitlyn, Xander and Ben. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Calvary Private Hospital and Clare Holland House. The funeral service for Tony will be held at Kamberra Function Centre, Northbourne Ave, Lyneham on Tuesday, 4 June 2019, commencing at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Clare Holland House. Envelopes will be available. Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019
