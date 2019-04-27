Home
Antje VOLMARI


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Antje VOLMARI Obituary
VOLMARI (Siewert) Antje Antje Volmari

(Angie)

17.02.1942 - 18.04.2019



Passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home.



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roy & Helen, Ralph, Jason & Renea.



Beloved Nan of Meagan & John, Adam, Todd & Kjirsten, Cody, Jazmyn, and Ashton.



A tribute service for Angie will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, 65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on TUESDAY

30th April commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, Angie would appreciate a donation to Diabetes Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
