ANTOON BROERS
(Tommy)
3 May 1932 - 25 March 2019

Formerly of Swinger Hill and
Goodwin Village in Ainslie.
Passed away peacefully after an illness.
Beloved husband of Daphne (dec).
Father of Conée (dec), René (dec), Corinna and Germaine and their partners.
Cherished stepfather of
Sue, Nikki and Simon and their partners.
Dearly loved grandfather and step grandfather
to 10 and step great-grandfather to
3 who will all hold such fond memories.

Thanks for all the fun Tommy! Your music, art and laughter has touched us all.
Rest In Peace.

The funeral service for Antoon will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
