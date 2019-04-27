|
GIUSTI Aristide ARISTIDE GIUSTI
7 May 1932 - 19 April 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of
Aristide Giusti advise that he died peacefully
on 19 April 2019, aged 86.
He will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Lina and his family Alida, Graham, Alyce, Claudia and Riley; Jacqueline, Shannon, Hugo, Giselle and Curtis.
A Rosary will be held at M.H. O'Rourke, Queanbeyan on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 6 pm.
A funeral service will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on Wednesday 1 May 2019, at 10:30 am.
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Queanbeyan Residential Care Facility for their tireless dedication and loving care of Aristide.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia would be greatly appreciated.
https://www.dementia.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
