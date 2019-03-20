Home
logoATHANASIA STAVROPOULOS
1 January 1937 - 16 March 2019

Beloved wife of Stavros (deceased).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Vasiliki (Vicki), John and Nektaria.
Loving Yiayia of Athanasia and Eleni.
A loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend.


The Funeral Service for Athanasia will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas, Gosse Street, Kingston tomorrow Thursday, 21 March 2019 commencing at 11:30am.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion
of the service for the Gungahlin Cemetery.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019
