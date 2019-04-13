Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurelio ROMERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurelio ROMERO


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Aurelio ROMERO Obituary
ROMERO Aurelio AURELIO ROMERO PAÃ'OS

06.02.1933 - 11.02.2019



Passed away peacefully

surrounded by his loving family.



Loving wife of Marta for 56 years.

Devoted father to Jacqui, Marta,

and Aurelio Jr (dec).

Caring father-in-law to Stephanos.

Loving Abuelo to Adrian and Daniel.

Loving Tio and friend to many.

You will be missed by all.



A celebration of Aurelio's life will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematoriun,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on TUESDAY, 16 April 2019,

commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.