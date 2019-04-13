|
|
ROMERO Aurelio AURELIO ROMERO PAÃ'OS
06.02.1933 - 11.02.2019
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his loving family.
Loving wife of Marta for 56 years.
Devoted father to Jacqui, Marta,
and Aurelio Jr (dec).
Caring father-in-law to Stephanos.
Loving Abuelo to Adrian and Daniel.
Loving Tio and friend to many.
You will be missed by all.
A celebration of Aurelio's life will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematoriun,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on TUESDAY, 16 April 2019,
commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019