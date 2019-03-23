|
|
BARBARA YVONNE MITCHELL
(PIPER)
Born 22nd March 1948
Sadly passed away 19th March 2019
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
to Kate & Fraser and Leslee & Emily.
Devoted grandmother to Layla, Jamie,
Piper, Oscar and Charlie.
Adored honorary Grandma and Mum to many.
Faithful owner to Cooper.
Friend to countless.
Loved by all.
"Until we meet again the memories I have of you I will hold close to my heart and that will keep me strong"
Heartfelt thanks to Dr Philip Choi and the staff at Clare Holland House, National Capital Private and Ward 14B at TCH.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held
at Kamberra Function Centre,
Northbourne Avenue, Lyneham on
Wednesday, 27 March 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Garden flowers welcomed.
Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Beanies for Brain Cancer
or Love your Sister.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019