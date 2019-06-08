Home
BARBARA RAY NICHOLSON

23 March 1928 - 1 June 2019



Beloved wife of Frank (deceased).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Jenny and Michael Jankowski,

Chris and Donna Nicholson.

Adored Gran of Brendan, Sarah,

Louise and Elizabeth.

Cherished sister, aunt and friend to many.



Heartfelt thanks to Mum's doctors,

especially Doctor Peter Cole and to the staff

and volunteers at Carey Gardens

for their outstanding care and love.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Barbara will be celebrated in

St Joseph's Catholic Church, Boronia Drive,

O'Connor on Tuesday, 11 June 2019,

commencing at 2pm.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

HSP Research Foundation

(https://hspersunite.org.au/give/giving/).

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
