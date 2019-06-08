|
|
BARBARA RAY NICHOLSON
23 March 1928 - 1 June 2019
Beloved wife of Frank (deceased).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Jenny and Michael Jankowski,
Chris and Donna Nicholson.
Adored Gran of Brendan, Sarah,
Louise and Elizabeth.
Cherished sister, aunt and friend to many.
Heartfelt thanks to Mum's doctors,
especially Doctor Peter Cole and to the staff
and volunteers at Carey Gardens
for their outstanding care and love.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Barbara will be celebrated in
St Joseph's Catholic Church, Boronia Drive,
O'Connor on Tuesday, 11 June 2019,
commencing at 2pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the
HSP Research Foundation
(https://hspersunite.org.au/give/giving/).
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019