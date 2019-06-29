Home
Barbara SELJAN


1938 - 2019
BARBARA SELJAN

12 September 1938 - 21 June 2019





Beloved wife of Stjepan (dec).

Mother and mother-in-law of

Goran and Belinda.

Grandmother of Daniel.



Forever in our hearts.

Never to be forgotten.



The funeral service for Barbara will be held in

St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Beasley Street, Farrer on THURSDAY,

4 July 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.

At the conclusion of Mass, burial will

take place at Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



Rosary will be cited in

The Tobin Brother's Chapel,

75 Canberra Avenue, Kingston on MONDAY,

1 July 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
