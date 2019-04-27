|
|
DUGGAN Bella
BELLA ROSIE DUGGAN
11 July 2006 - 19 April 2019
Daughter of Ev Schneider and Ricky Duggan.
So greatly loved, Bella will be
sadly missed by family and friends.
Difficult roads often lead
to beautiful destinations.
The funeral service for Bella will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Friday, 3 May 2019, commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Canberra Ronald McDonald House.
Envelopes will be available at the service or online donations to www.rmhc.org.au/canberra
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019