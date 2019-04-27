Home
Bella DUGGAN

Bella DUGGAN Obituary
DUGGAN Bella



BELLA ROSIE DUGGAN

11 July 2006 - 19 April 2019



Daughter of Ev Schneider and Ricky Duggan.



So greatly loved, Bella will be

sadly missed by family and friends.



Difficult roads often lead

to beautiful destinations.



The funeral service for Bella will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Friday, 3 May 2019, commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Canberra Ronald McDonald House.



Envelopes will be available at the service or online donations to www.rmhc.org.au/canberra



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
