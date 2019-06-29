Home
Bernard Charles Frederick Hodgson

'Bernie'

9 Feb 1935 - 25 June 2019

Passed away peacefully

surrounded by his family.



Much loved and loving husband of Jan.

Father of Peter, Gai, Lynne and Geoff.

Grandfather of Amy, Benjamin, Matt,

Liam, Josh, Tayla and Kathryn.

Great-grandfather of Isla.



Bernie will be remembered for his service

to the community and willingness to

help anyone and everyone.

A true gentleman who will be sorely missed.

He always made the best

of the cards he was dealt.



Special thanks to the team at

Clare Holland House,

The Canberra Hospital Wards 11a and 11b

and Southern Cross Care, Campbell.



The funeral service for Bernie will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,

4 July 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to Clare Holland House.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
