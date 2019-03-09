|
|
DR BETTY JOYCE SNOWDEN
Passed away peacefully at the Laurel Hospice on
27 February 2019
Aged 78 years
Dearly beloved partner and wife of David Mollison for 43 years.
Adored mother & mother-in-law of William & Vicky, Joanna & Robert, Michael & Julie, Paul & Kris,
Simon & Mitzi.
Loving grandma to Tija, Anna, Elliot, Romany, Abbie, Frida and Melvyn. Also a loved maternal presence
for Kini and Winnie, Ewa,
Sophie and Kiki.
Relatives and friends of Betty and the family are respectfully informed that the Memorial Service will be held at the Seacliff SLSC on Easter Monday 22 April 2019.
Early tributes in loving memory of Betty and the care given to her can be made by donating to the Laurel Palliative Care Foundation www.laurelpallcarefoundation.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019