Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd
Gillies Street
logoBETTY CATHERINE MILLER
(nee Bottriell)

3 January 1928 - 1 March 2019

Loved and loving wife of Val (dec).
Much loved mother of
Robyn (dec), Wayne and Glen.
Cherished grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Loved by all her family and friends.

Together again with her adored.

Special thanks to all the staff and
Friends of St Andrews Village for the
loving care they gave to Betty.

The funeral service for Betty will be held in the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd, Gillies Street, Curtin on Wednesday,
6 March 2019, commencing at 2:30 pm.

Private cremation


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 5, 2019
