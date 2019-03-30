Home
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
BETTY JEAN NEWPORT
( nee Gregory )
23.11.1926 - 25.03.2019
Passed peacefully

Beloved wife of George (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Lynette and Robert (dec), Barry and Muriel,
Graham and Margaret.
Adored and cherished Nanna
and Great Nanna.
Will be sadly missed by her sister Heather
and family, and all her friends.

Forever in our hearts

Special thank you to Dr Sue Williams
and all the staff at Goodwin Monash
for their loving care of Betty.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on MONDAY, 1 April 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
