Professor Bogdan Dreher 15.3.1941 - 20.5.2019 Died peacefully from cancer. A kind loving and fair man. He had an encyclopaedic intellect, a fierce engagement with the plight of the Jews, a love of Science, Poland and puns Dearly loved and remembered by wife of nearly 60 years Zofia, son Jakub, daughter-in-law Sue and grandchildren Hannah , Rebecca and Daniel Our deepest thanks to the caring and professional palliative care Staff at Clare Holland House Canberra
Published in The Canberra Times from May 29 to June 1, 2019