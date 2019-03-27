Home
White Lady Funerals
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6299 2627
Branimir (Ben) Majic
Born 13/03/1976, aged 43 years


Soaring free with the Angels, in God's care
Much loved by us all.
Son of Ante (Croatia), and
of Pauline and John Raison.
Brother to Narell, Rachel,
Christopher and James.
Grandson of Bob and Marj (both dec).
Uncle of Sam, Jack, Tom, Oliver,
Griffin, Spencer and Lola.
Great Uncle to Isla, Mila, Luka, and Nik.
Nephew of Sandra (dec) and Margaret.


A Mass of Christian Burial
will be held for Branimir (Ben) in
St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on
FRIDAY 29 March 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.


Please make donations to
'HOME in Queanbeyan'.


We will always love you,
and never forget you.
Rest In Peace.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 27, 2019
