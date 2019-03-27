|
|
Branimir (Ben) Majic
Born 13/03/1976, aged 43 years
Soaring free with the Angels, in God's care
Much loved by us all.
Son of Ante (Croatia), and
of Pauline and John Raison.
Brother to Narell, Rachel,
Christopher and James.
Grandson of Bob and Marj (both dec).
Uncle of Sam, Jack, Tom, Oliver,
Griffin, Spencer and Lola.
Great Uncle to Isla, Mila, Luka, and Nik.
Nephew of Sandra (dec) and Margaret.
A Mass of Christian Burial
will be held for Branimir (Ben) in
St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on
FRIDAY 29 March 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Please make donations to
'HOME in Queanbeyan'.
We will always love you,
and never forget you.
Rest In Peace.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 27, 2019