|
|
DAVIES Brian BRIAN DAVIES
16.5.1933 - 23.5.2019
Passed away peacefully at
Bill McKenzie Gardens, Page ACT.
Devoted Husband of Lyn (dec) for 57 years.
Dedicated Father to Steven, Carl,
Jennifer and Roger,
Father-in-law to Heather, Jenny and Lisa.
Loving Poppa to James, Brett, Matt,
Bradley, Georgia, Rebecca, Molly and Brooke.
Grandfather -in-law to Sarah.
Great Poppa to Aurora and Abigail.
Forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held in
Tobin Brother's Chapel,
101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen, on
MONDAY 3 June 2019,
commencing at 12.00pm.
Burial will follow at Bungendore Cemetery
at 3.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019