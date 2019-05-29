Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian DAVIES

Obituary Condolences

Brian DAVIES Obituary
DAVIES Brian BRIAN DAVIES



16.5.1933 - 23.5.2019





Passed away peacefully at

Bill McKenzie Gardens, Page ACT.



Devoted Husband of Lyn (dec) for 57 years.

Dedicated Father to Steven, Carl,

Jennifer and Roger,

Father-in-law to Heather, Jenny and Lisa.

Loving Poppa to James, Brett, Matt,

Bradley, Georgia, Rebecca, Molly and Brooke.

Grandfather -in-law to Sarah.

Great Poppa to Aurora and Abigail.



Forever in our hearts.



A celebration of Brian's life will be held in

Tobin Brother's Chapel,

101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen, on

MONDAY 3 June 2019,

commencing at 12.00pm.

Burial will follow at Bungendore Cemetery

at 3.00pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.