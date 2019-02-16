Home
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
NORWOOD PARK CHAPEL
65 SANDFORD STREET
BRIAN DAVIS
21 December 1922 - 3 February 2019

Beloved husband of Joy (dec).
Much loved father of Roger, Andrew
Warwick, Malcolm, Helen and Christopher and father-in-law to their partners. Cherished Pa to Tim, Colin, Mark, Annie, Peter, Amie, Brian Lindsay, Sarah, Ben, Rebecca, Philip, Julia, Simon, Adrian, Belinda (dec), Clive (dec), Anthony (dec),
Ross (dec) and Matthew (dec).
Great grandfather to sixteen.
A celebration for the life of Brian
will be held in the Norwood Park Chapel, 65 Sandford Street Mitchell
on WEDNESDAY, 20 February 2019 commencing at 10:30am.
Private cremation.

Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019
