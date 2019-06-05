Home
Brian FARLIE


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Brian FARLIE Obituary
BRIAN GRAHAM FARLIE

'BGF'

Aged 40 years.



Passed away suddenly on Friday,

31 May 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Adored and devoted Daddy to

Lara and Isabelle.

Beloved son, brother, husband,

uncle and friend to many.



Dearly missed, and forever in our hearts.



A celebration of life service for Brian

will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

on THURSDAY, 6 June 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian's memory to Donate Life Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019
