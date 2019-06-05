|
|
BRIAN GRAHAM FARLIE
'BGF'
Aged 40 years.
Passed away suddenly on Friday,
31 May 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Adored and devoted Daddy to
Lara and Isabelle.
Beloved son, brother, husband,
uncle and friend to many.
Dearly missed, and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of life service for Brian
will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
on THURSDAY, 6 June 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian's memory to Donate Life Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019