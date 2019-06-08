|
|
BRIAN HOWARD JOHNSON Passed Away Suddenly 4 June 2019 Late of Wahroonga, Murrabateman and Canberra Cherished husband of Nancy. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Simon & Sharon and Melinda & Ken. Adored Grandad and Papa of Hayley, Jacqueline, Nicholas and Samuel. Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Aged 79 Years "He Cared" Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate the life of BRIAN to be held on Wednesday 19 June 2019, at the Camellia Chapel, Macquarie Park Crematorium, Cnr Delhi Rd &, Plassey Rd, Macquarie Park commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers family have requested donations be made to the RSPCA, www.rspcansw.org.au (02) 4324 1533
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019