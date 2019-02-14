Home
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
SIMPLICITY FUNERALS CHAPEL
4/168 THE ENTRANCE ROAD
ERINA
BRIAN LESLIE ROBSON


1936 - 2019
BRIAN LESLIE ROBSON Obituary

BRIAN LESLIE ROBSON
8 November 1936 - 10 February 2019
Passed away peacefully
Aged 82 years
Beloved husband of Judith.
Proud Father of Ian, Gill and Catherine. Devoted Poppy of Hayden, Jack, Tom, Indianna, Tayah,
Olivia and Hugo.
Always in our Hearts
The funeral service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the chapel at Simplicity Funerals,
4/168 The Entrance Rd, Erina on Monday 18 February 2019 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukaemia Foundation
would be appreciated.
Simplicity Funerals
Bateau Bay 4332 2333

Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 14, 2019
