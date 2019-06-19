Home
Brian O'KEEFFE

BRIAN LAWRENCE O'KEEFFE

12 June 1942 - 13 June 2019



Loving son of

Mick and Ruby O'Keeffe (both dec).

Brother of Denis, Kevin, Michael,

Robert and Peter.

Uncle of Tess and Aaron, and Emma.

Dear friend of Caroline.

Godfather of Denis Junior.



Generous and kind.

No longer in our lives to share.

Your memory will live in our hearts.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Brian will be celebrated in

St Brigid's Catholic Church, Wilshire Street,

Dickson on Thursday, 20 June 2019,

commencing at 11am.



No flowers by request.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
