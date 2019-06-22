Home
Brian Reginald COOK

BRIAN REGINALD COOK

21 September 1925 - 11 June 2019



Beloved husband of Joyce for 65 years.

Father and father-in-law of

Peter and Sue Cook,

Jeanette and Mark Linsley.

Much loved Gramps and great-Grampie.



Admired, loved, respected

and so dearly missed.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of Brian will be celebrated in

St Peter Chanel's Catholic Church,

Weston Street, Yarralumla on Tuesday,

25 June 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
