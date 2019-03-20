Home
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
ALSTONVILLE, NSW
26 KIM COURT
BRIDGET DOLORES O'RIORDAN
"Dolores"
24 April 1932 - 15 March 2019
Died at home Friday March 15th, Alstonville NSW. Late of Canberra.
Dearly loved mother of Brona and Grainne, mother-in-law of Graham and Robin. Adored matriarch of Che, Keegan, Owen, Rose, Max, Tessa, Alex, Roscoe and the Kelly gang. Loyal friend to many.
Family and close friends are invited to celebrate Dolores's life at 26 Kim Court, Alstonville, NSW, Saturday 23rd of March 2019 commencing at 11:30 AM. Followed by a private cremation.
Dolores requested donations to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers.
http://www.curebraincancer.org.au/tribute/bridget-dolores-oriordan-


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019
