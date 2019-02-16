|
|
Brigadier Peter Richard BADMAN
Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO)
Passed peacefully at Estia Health, Dalmeny, 10 February 2019.
Aged 82 yrs
Late of Narooma.
Dearly loved husband of Mary.
Loving father of Michael, Margaret, Robert and their families. Loved Grandpa of Thomas, Lucy, Zachary, Zoe, Tobias, Oscar and Arthur. Affectionate brother of David.
Peter's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 1:00 pm on Friday 22 February 2019.
By request, no flowers.
In lieu, donations to Alzheimer's NSW would be appreciated and may be made on the day.
Narooma Funerals
Family owned. Est 1969
Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019