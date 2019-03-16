Home
12 September 1941 - 13 March 2019

Loved and adored mother of
Andreas and Marcus.
Mother-in-law of Sarah and Nuch.
Grandmother of Oliver and Ethan.
Beloved friend to many.

Loved dearly and always remembered.
Now at peace!

The funeral service for Brigitte will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
19 March 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.

Please wear bright colours in
celebration of Brigitte.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019
